Local

Hundreds gather at Sacramento Airport to protest Trump immigration plan

Read Story
Nation-Now

Court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration ban

Read Story Doug Stanglin and Alan Gomez , USA TODAY
Local

Hundreds protest at California airports over Trump order

Read Story Associated Press
Local

Gov. Brown to receive further treatment for prostate cancer

Read Story ABC10, Staff
Local

What you need to know about Trump's immigration plan

Read Story Oren Dorell, and Alan Gomez, USA TODAY
Local

Stockton police arrest man for allegedly sexually assaulting 82-year-old woman

Read Story Staff, ABC10
HEADLINES

Updated 11:08 AM. PST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Sacramento, CA
    4 PM
    59°
    10 PM
    42°
    4 AM
    37°
    10 AM
    46°