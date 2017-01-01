SMUD officials urge customers to be prepared for outages Saturday night
Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer'
Debate rages after teacher retires following Confederate flag incident
HEADLINES
Updated 5:45 PM. PST
News
News
- 4 days ago
Forecast
Sacramento Local ForecastSacramento Local Forecast Local forecast and conditions for Sacramento, California
Forecast
- 13 hours ago
Local
The color psychology behind inauguration fashionThe color psychology behind inauguration fashion Inauguration day isn't just about politics, it's also all about fashion.
Local
- 18 hours ago
Local
Mother missing for 23 years reunites with daughter in ModestoMother missing for 23 years reunites with daughter in Modesto It was a reunion over two decades in the making.
Local
- 18 hours ago
Local
Elk Grove Casino project wins significant federal government rulingElk Grove Casino project wins significant federal government ruling A proposed $400 million Indian casino in Elk Grove took one step closer to becoming a reality Friday.
Local
- 4 hours ago
News
Millions of people participate in women's marches around worldMillions of people participate in women's marches around world Around the world Saturday, millions of women, men and children took to the streets to stand up for women's rights.
News
- 37 minutes ago
News
Dale in DC: Women's MarchDale in DC: Women's March ABC10's Dale Schornack reports from Washington DC. At least 500-thousand people showed up for the Women's March.
News
- 44 minutes ago
News
Thousands participate in Women's March in SacramentoThousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento As people around the world participate in women's marches, thousands of people marched in Sacramento Saturday (Jan. 21, 2017).
News
- 1 hour ago
News
Millions participate in women's march across the countryMillions participate in women's march across the country Around the world Saturday, millions of women, men and children took to the streets to stand up for women's rights (Jan. 21, 2017)
News
- 41 minutes ago
Local
Alpine Meadows under voluntary evacuation due to avalanche dangerAlpine Meadows under voluntary evacuation due to avalanche danger The Alpine Meadows area is now under voluntary evacuation due to avalanche danger after the Placer County Office Emergency Services issued an emergency alert.
Local
- 2 hours ago
National-Politics
Some Trump protesters to face rioting chargesSome Trump protesters to face rioting charges Federal prosecutors say most of the approximately 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will be charged with felony rioting.
National-Politics
- 3 hours ago
News
Limo set on fire near protests on K StreetLimo set on fire near protests on K Street Limo set on fire near protests on K Street
News
- 3 hours ago
Local
Homicide investigation underway in Antelope after body found in burning carHomicide investigation underway in Antelope after body found in burning car Authorities have begun a homicide investigation in Antelope after a body was found inside a burning car early Friday morning.
Local
- 4 hours ago
National-Politics
News
Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the USAerials show massive size of women's marches around the US Thousands of people, many donning anti-Trump signs and wearing pink hats, gathered in cities across the nation as part of Women's March events.
News
- 6 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sues Hawaiian families over Kauai land
-
Nation-Now
Can Trump make real change as president?
-
Politics
See Donald Trump's first tweets as President of the United States
-
National-Politics
The shift of the Twitter accounts to the new administration
-
Nation-Now
Unexpected 'black swan' events could extend 2016's upsets
-
Nation-Now
Italy avalanche: Survivors found in hotel buried by snow
-
National-Politics
See the final White House tweets for President Obama
-
Politics
Trump: 'The next time we're going to win the old-fashioned way'
-
Nation-Now
Alec Baldwin brings Trump impression to N.Y.C. protest
-
Nation-Now
Drone strikes killed one civilian in 2016, Obama administration says
-
Nation-Now
Uber deceived drivers with promise of lofty pay, FTC says
-
Nation-Now
Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to U.S.
-
Nation-Now
EpiPen competitor will be out in February, free to 200M people
-
Nation-Now
Anti-germ chemicals banned from soaps hide in household products
-
Nation-Now
Chief Justice Roberts: Will he be Trump's friend or foe?
-
Nation-Now
It's so cold in Alaska that even Alaskans are complaining
-
Nation-Now
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 'Many dead' with at least 30 missing
-
Nation-Now
Inauguration? Yes. Trump's speech? No, teacher tells parents
-
Nation-Now
Michelle Obama's touching last photos and video
-
Nation-Now
'Fox News Effect' out in force for Trump, Pew survey finds
-
News
4 mins ago 7:09 p.m.
No arrests at D.C.'s Women's March
-
Local
5 hour ago 2:14 p.m.
Elk Grove Casino project wins significant federal government ruling
-
Local P.M. Weather: Jan. 21, 2017
-
Local
17 mins ago 6:56 p.m.
SMUD officials urge customers to be prepared for outages Saturday night
-
-
Local
46 mins ago 6:26 p.m.
Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento
-
-
-
Weather
1 hour ago 5:53 p.m.
Wind Advisory
-
Weather
1 hour ago 5:53 p.m.
Weather
1 hour ago 5:53 p.m.
Weather
1 hour ago 5:53 p.m.
-
-
Local
2 hour ago 4:49 p.m.
Alpine Meadows under voluntary evacuation due to avalanche danger
-
National-Politics
4 hour ago 3:14 p.m.
Some Trump protesters to face rioting charges
-
-
Local
4 hour ago 2:56 p.m.
Homicide investigation underway in Antelope after body found in burning car
-
National-Politics
6 hour ago 1:37 p.m.
Weather
7 hour ago 12:35 p.m.
Aviation Weather Warning
-
News
7 hour ago 12:27 p.m.
Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the US