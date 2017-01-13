Customer gets discount after seeing possible rat in Folsom restaurant
Sacramento will stay 'sanctuary city' despite President Trump's threats
How does this year's flu season in California compare to previous years?
Local brewery owner receiving backlash for criticism of Women's March on…
Updated 5:28 PM. PST
Join ABC10 at the 2nd Annual Oscar Viewing Party ‘Red Carpet Black Tie Ball' to benefit UCDCHJoin ABC10 at the 2nd Annual Oscar Viewing Party ‘Red Carpet Black Tie Ball' to benefit UCDCH
Find a reporter on Facebook!Find a reporter on Facebook!
Sacramento Local ForecastSacramento Local Forecast Local forecast and conditions for Sacramento, California
Lincoln community working together to oppose convicted child molester's relocation to townLincoln community working together to oppose convicted child molester's relocation to town The Lincoln City Council is drafting a letter Tuesday night to show it's unanimous opposition to the relocation of convicted child molester Dariel Shazier.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist saysActress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says
A 'possible rat' seen in popular Folsom restaurantA 'possible rat' seen in popular Folsom restaurant The receipt from the restaurant went viral after the customer's friend shared it on Facebook. (Jan. 25, 2017)
Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtimeKings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtime Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.
California expriencing one of the worst flu seasons in yearsCalifornia expriencing one of the worst flu seasons in years 20-year-old Moriah Pacheco of Manteca is taking a shot and no chances.
Flu season hits California hardFlu season hits California hard Local health officials say it is one of the worst flu seasons they have seen in years. (Jan. 25, 2017)
UC Davis new research links to autism risksUC Davis new research links to autism risks The new research from UC Davis shows that a baby's first bowel movement may lead to risk of developing autism. (Jan. 25, 2017)
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl tripKennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
Remembering beloved actress Mary Tyler MooreRemembering beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore The Dick Van Dyke Show star has passed away at 80-years-old. (Jan. 25, 2017)
A look into unsolved homicides cases in Sacramento CountyA look into unsolved homicides cases in Sacramento County Cold case homicides are the center of numerous television shows and online theories.
Vacaville cold case arrest madeVacaville cold case arrest made This case of De Anna Lynn Johnson has been cold since 1982, but the Vacaville police have now made an arrest. (Jan. 25, 2017)
High lead levels found at Sac State, drinking fountains and filling stations shut downHigh lead levels found at Sac State, drinking fountains and filling stations shut down
