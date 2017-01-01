49ers expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
Husband and wife want to help save lives with public breathalyzers
Visit Sacramento explains decision to not have midnight New Year's Eve…
HEADLINES
Updated 7:16 AM. PDT
Sacramento Local ForecastSacramento Local Forecast Local forecast and conditions for Sacramento, California
- 2 hours ago
New regulations that could impact your finances in 2017New regulations that could impact your finances in 2017 The New Year rings in a few regulations that could impact your wallet and savings accounts.
- 1 day ago
Uber driver saves girl from sex traffickingUber driver saves girl from sex trafficking An Uber driver called police after his passengers start talking about sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl. (Dec. 27, 2016)
- 1 day ago
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried togetherDebbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together Debbie Reynolds' son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.
- 1 day ago
Northern California company tests marijuana breathalyzersNorthern California company tests marijuana breathalyzers
- 1 day ago
2016's top dog names2016's top dog names Earlier this week, we shared the top baby names of the year , but don't forget about man's best friend.
- 3 hours ago
Chandler family wakes to menorah-turned-swastika in front yardChandler family wakes to menorah-turned-swastika in front yard The mother said it was difficult to explain to their children what had happened, but they have received a strong outpouring of support from the community.
- 4 hours ago
Vandals target Chandler family's menorahVandals target Chandler family's menorah Family wakes up to disturbing vandalism to their hand built menorah.
- 1 day ago
Vandals mangle Menorah, is it a hate crime?Vandals mangle Menorah, is it a hate crime? Vandals mangle Menorah, is it a hate crime?
- 4 hours ago
Conley leads Memphis past Kings 112-98Conley leads Memphis past Kings 112-98 Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday.
- 5 hours ago
Woman tortured for days turns her pain into hopeWoman tortured for days turns her pain into hope A woman police say was tortured for days by her husband has openly shared photos of her injuries.
- 6 hours ago
Woman tortured for days now offers hopeWoman tortured for days now offers hope Woman tortured for days now offers hope
- 6 hours ago
Fireworks preparation in Old SacFireworks preparation in Old Sac Old Sacramento moves to more family friendly fireworks show for New Year's Eve. (Dec. 31, 2016)
- 6 hours ago
NYE taxi drivers: Keeping drunk folks off the streetNYE taxi drivers: Keeping drunk folks off the street
- 8 hours ago
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
