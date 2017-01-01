News

At least 35 dead in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club

Read Story Associated Press
News

Gov. Jerry Brown's dog dead at 13

Read Story ABC10 staff
San-Francisco-49ers

49ers expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Read Story ABC10 Sports
Sacramento

Husband and wife want to help save lives with public breathalyzers

Read Story Anne Di Grazia
Sports

Garbrandt tops Cruz by decision, gets bantam belt at UFC 207

Read Story
Local

Visit Sacramento explains decision to not have midnight New Year's Eve…

Read Story Staff, ABC10
HEADLINES

Updated 7:16 AM. PDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Track Santa's journey with NORAD

      Track Santa's journey with NORAD
    • Most popular Christmas movies by state

      Most popular Christmas movies by state
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Sacramento, CA
    2 AM
    42°
    8 AM
    40°
    2 PM
    48°
    8 PM
    42°