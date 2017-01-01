Local

Sacramento Weir opening for first time in 10 years

Read Story Jordan Ball
Local

Nevada City restaurant flooded by rising creek

Read Story Frances Wang
Local

Sac Fire rescues man trapped by rising waters

Read Story Staff, ABC10
Local

Rivers rise as massive storm moves into Northern California

Read Story OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press
Local

I-80 re-opened in both directions over Donner Summitt

Read Story Staff, ABC10
California

Historic 'Pioneer Cabin' tree topples in Northern California storm

Read Story Staff, ABC10
HEADLINES

Updated 7:34 AM. PST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Track Santa's journey with NORAD

      Track Santa's journey with NORAD
    • Most popular Christmas movies by state

      Most popular Christmas movies by state
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Sacramento, CA
    1 PM
    55°
    7 PM
    52°
    1 AM
    53°
    7 AM
    53°