Davis

Study: Link between autism and babies' first bowel movement

Read Story Gabrielle Karol
Local

Customer gets discount after seeing possible rat in Folsom restaurant

Read Story Ananda Rochita
News

Sacramento will stay 'sanctuary city' despite President Trump's threats

Read Story Anne Di Grazia
Local

Suspect arrested in Vacaville 34-year-old cold case homicide

Read Story Staff, ABC10
Local

How does this year's flu season in California compare to previous years?

Read Story Alexa Renee
Local

Local brewery owner receiving backlash for criticism of Women's March on…

Read Story Ananda Rochita
HEADLINES

Updated 5:28 PM. PST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Sacramento, CA
    4 AM
    39°
    10 AM
    43°
    4 PM
    53°
    10 PM
    42°