McClintock met with protesters, leaves town hall meeting with police escort
Former fire captain's fight for his 'Right to Try' and the debate over…
Sacramento soccer owners settle dispute, will push for MLS team together
HEADLINES
Updated 5:28 PM. PST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Join ABC10 at the 2nd Annual Oscar Viewing Party ‘Red Carpet Black Tie Ball' to benefit UCDCHJoin ABC10 at the 2nd Annual Oscar Viewing Party ‘Red Carpet Black Tie Ball' to benefit UCDCH
- Local
- 10 days ago
- Forecast
Sacramento Local ForecastSacramento Local Forecast Local forecast and conditions for Sacramento, California
- Forecast
- 10 hours ago
- News
Find a reporter on Facebook!Find a reporter on Facebook!
- News
- 13 days ago
- Superbowl
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote nowWhich Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
- Superbowl
- 34 minutes ago
- Local
Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super BowlAir Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super Bowl HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, but Mainers will see more than just an epic showdown for the fifth ring.
- Local
- 3 hours ago
- News
The cutest Falcons fan you will ever seeThe cutest Falcons fan you will ever see His name is Wyatt and he is the cutest Falcons fan you will ever see.
- News
- 3 hours ago
- News
Customer leaves generous tip, message of unity at DC restaurantCustomer leaves generous tip, message of unity at DC restaurant A waitress at Busboys & Poets received a nice surprise: A generous tip, way over the standard 20 percent, and it came from someone the waitress did not expect.
- News
- 3 hours ago
- Local
Iranian baby coming to Portland in 'next several days' for life-saving surgeryIranian baby coming to Portland in 'next several days' for life-saving surgery A 4-month-old Iranian girl and her family will be coming to Portland so she can have life-saving heart surgery.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Local
This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super BowlThis Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super Bowl
- Local
- 24 minutes ago
- Features
Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is everythingMelissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is everything Melissa McCarthy had a big jacket to fill, but she did the job. The Ghostbusters actress made a surprise appearance as press secretary Sean Spicer during this weekend's Saturday Night Live, and she was barely recognizable.
- Features
- 5 hours ago
- Nfl
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of FameMatt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
- Nfl
- 8 hours ago
- Sports
Curry, Warriors miss shots down stretch, lose to Kings in OTCurry, Warriors miss shots down stretch, lose to Kings in OT Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings' snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.
- Sports
- 14 hours ago
- Local
Trump protest breaks out near Capitol buildingTrump protest breaks out near Capitol building
- Local
- 16 hours ago
- Local
Vehicle hits two pedestrians on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, portion of road closedVehicle hits two pedestrians on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, portion of road closed
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- News
Family: Child's choking death at school could have been preventedFamily: Child's choking death at school could have been prevented The 5-year-old died after she choked on food during lunch.
- News
- 19 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
News
Family: Child's choking death at school could have been prevented
-
News
US State Department reinstates visas
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
Nation-Now
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visas
-
Superbowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
Nation-Now
Hooters to open new chain with male servers
-
News
White House insists Yemen raid was well-planned, successful
-
Nation-Now
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential Olympic sport
-
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey: Time to embrace fact Trump is president
-
Nation-Now
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
-
Nation-Now
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
-
Nation-Now
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
-
Nation-Now
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
-
Nation-Now
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
Nation-Now
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
-
Nation-Now
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
-
PHOTOS: Crazy fan costumes and more!
-
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI in Houston
-
Superbowl
25 mins ago 2:14 p.m.
Super Bowl history suggests Patriots have edge over Falcons
-
Superbowl
32 mins ago 2:07 p.m.
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
-
Superbowl
34 mins ago 2:06 p.m.
Super Bowl concessions aren't cheap - $11 for a Coke
-
Weather
59 mins ago 1:41 p.m.
Wind Advisory
-
Weather
59 mins ago 1:41 p.m.
Wind Advisory
-
-
Weather
1 hour ago 1:38 p.m.
Wind Advisory
-
Weather
1 hour ago 1:38 p.m.
Wind Advisory
-
Photos: The recent history of halftime
-
Modesto
1 hour ago 1:17 p.m.
Police: Home invsasion suspect dies after struggle with victim
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 12:42 p.m.
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 12:31 p.m.
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
Local
3 hour ago 11:24 a.m.
Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super Bowl
-
News
3 hour ago 11:22 a.m.
The cutest Falcons fan you will ever see
-
Cutest Falcons fan
-
News
4 hour ago 11:03 a.m.
Customer leaves generous tip, message of unity at DC restaurant
-
Local
4 hour ago 10:37 a.m.
Iranian baby coming to Portland in 'next several days' for life-saving surgery
-
Local
23 mins ago 2:17 p.m.
This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the…
-
Features
5 hour ago 9:13 a.m.
Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is…