Sacramento

Suspect identified in Tower Bridge standoff

Read Story Staff, ABC10
Local

Tooth infection leads to young California father's death

Read Story Frances Wang
Local

Police investigate suspected hate crime at barbershop

Read Story ABC 10, Staff
Local

State lawmakers pushing bills to create 'sanctuary state'

Read Story Kurt Rivera
Local

Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

Read Story Associated Press
Local

Drama surrounds Sacramento's MLS bid

Read Story Gabrielle Karol
HEADLINES

Updated 11:08 AM. PST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Charlotte teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes

      Charlotte teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes
    • Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl

      Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Sacramento, CA
    12 PM
    53°
    6 PM
    52°
    12 AM
    51°
    6 AM
    52°