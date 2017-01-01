Rivers rise as massive storm moves into Northern California
Historic 'Pioneer Cabin' tree topples in Northern California storm
Updated 7:34 AM. PST
Sacramento Local ForecastSacramento Local Forecast Local forecast and conditions for Sacramento, California
- 5 hours ago
Find a reporter on Facebook!Find a reporter on Facebook!
- 2 days ago
Read Meryl Streep's full Golden Globes speech, and Donald Trump's responseRead Meryl Streep's full Golden Globes speech, and Donald Trump's response The following is the full text of Meryl Streep's speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Golden Globes. After the text, we have embedded the tweets by President-elect Donald Trump responding to Streep.
- 6 hours ago
Where to find sandbagsWhere to find sandbags Here's where to stock up on sandbags this weekend.
- 1 day ago
For first time since 2006, state officials open water gates along Sacramento RiverFor first time since 2006, state officials open water gates along Sacramento River Rising Sacramento River levels have prompted state officials to open for the first time in more than a decade the weir located four miles upstream of the Tower Bridge.
- 29 minutes ago
VIDEO: Drone footage of Sacramento Weir, Discovery ParkVIDEO: Drone footage of Sacramento Weir, Discovery Park Take a look at drone video of the Sacramento Weir and Discovery Park after last weekend's storms.
- 32 minutes ago
SnoBaby! Snowplow Delivers NC Woman in Labor to HospitalSnoBaby! Snowplow Delivers NC Woman in Labor to Hospital CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake during the weekend storm.
- 1 hour ago
People still ignoring warnings, getting stuck in forestPeople still ignoring warnings, getting stuck in forest Another storm, another round of Washoe County Search and Rescue visits to the remote and rugged Henness Pass Road near Verdi.
- 1 hour ago
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect searchManhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect search A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed an Orlando police officer Monday morning.
- 1 hour ago
Snow is on the ground in 49 of 50 statesSnow is on the ground in 49 of 50 states Snow is on the ground in 49 of 50 states.
- 1 hour ago
Interstate 80 eastbound, Highway 50 re-opened following closuresInterstate 80 eastbound, Highway 50 re-opened following closures
- 2 hours ago
Natomas school employee accused of taking inappropriate photos of studentsNatomas school employee accused of taking inappropriate photos of students The Natomas Unified School District is moving forward with the process of dismissing a Heron School staff member following allegations that the employee took "inappropriate, clothed images of specific parts of students' bodies during the school day."
- 2 hours ago
Woman finds hope in struggle with 'suicide disease'Woman finds hope in struggle with 'suicide disease' SAN ANTONIO -- It is known as the "suicide disease" and is considered to be one of the most excruciating afflictions known to medical science.
- 2 hours ago
Modesto elementary school lockdown lifted after nearby shootingModesto elementary school lockdown lifted after nearby shooting A Modesto elementary school was on lock down Monday morning as police dealt with a shooting situation nearby,
- 3 hours ago
Witness says dispatcher wouldn't send firefighters to save dog in icy Colorado pondWitness says dispatcher wouldn't send firefighters to save dog in icy Colorado pond The dog rescue at Washington Park on Sunday shouldn't have taken as long as it did, says one of the people who tried to get help.
- 4 hours ago
