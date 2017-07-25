(Photo: ABC10)

Becca Habegger is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC10 team in June 2017. You can catch her work on ABC10 Late News Tonight.

She came from ABC10's sister station WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee. There, the Tennessee Associated Press named her "Best Reporter of 2016," among other accolades. Her work also earned several awards from the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists. Young Professionals of Knoxville named her an "Outstanding Young Professional" in 2016, for both her on-air work and community involvement - including as a "Big" for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

Her news coverage has ranged from the deadly Gatlinburg Wildfire of 2016 and a dangerous 20-hour-long highway shutdown amid a severe blizzard, to the 2012 presidential election in Iowa and an investigation into reported crimes around public schools.

Becca is a Minnesota native, who graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a major in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sociology. Her first job had her reporting for KWWL-TV in eastern Iowa.

When she's not telling stories for TV, Becca can be found exploring the Sacramento area on foot or by bike. Local craft beer and wine, hiking and biking trails, lakes and snow - the Sacramento area has it all, and she enjoys soaking it up! She's also happy to be near her extended family in the Bay Area.

