Lina Washington (ABC10)

Lina Washington is an Emmy award winning sports anchor and reporter who joined ABC10 in July 2017. Although she was born and raised in Phoenix she is no stranger to the Central Valley after spending nearly four years covering sports at KGET in Bakersfield.

Lina was promoted to Sports Director at KGET in 2014 after being hired as the weekend sports anchor and weekday news reporter in 2013. During her time in Bakersfield she traveled throughout California and as far as Oklahoma following historic moments for Kern County teams and athletes at every level. For two seasons she served as Nexstar’s insider for NFL Training Camps, covering the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and the Rams when they returned to Los Angeles in 2016. She covered Wisconsin’s run in the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in Los Angeles and she was on the sideline when the CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team beat the buzzer at the 2016 Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in Las Vegas to punch its ticket to “The Big Dance” for the first time in program history. While Lina is a big basketball fan she looks forward to covering local high school football every year.

Lina is a proud Arizona State Sun Devil and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. There, she made the sidelines her second home as a four-year member of the ASU Dance Team and Spirit Squad. During her collegiate years she worked as a production assistant for the NBA when the league’s All-Star Game was held in Phoenix and interned at Fox Sports Arizona where she covered the Diamondbacks and the MLB All-Star Game. When she’s off the clock Lina enjoys dancing, hiking, traveling, and of course, watching sports. Lina gets her love of sports from her father who played football and won a National Championship at Notre Dame in 1973 under head coach Ara Parseghian.

If you know of a good sports story that needs telling, send Lina an e-mail at LWashington@abc10.com. You can follow and interact with her on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @LWashingtonTV and you can become her friend on Facebook by searching KXTV Lina Washington.

