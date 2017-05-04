ABC10's Anthony Cave (Photo: KXTV)

Anthony Cave joined ABC10 as a digital journalist in December 2016.

A Miami native, taking journalism as a high school elective spurred his passion for reporting. He’s been off to the races ever since. In college, he interned for outlets including The Miami Herald, ABC News Radio and KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR affiliate.

His reporting on post-9/11 veterans as part of the News21 team, a national college reporting program based at Arizona State University, was a finalist for a 2013 Investigative Reporters and Editors student award.

After graduating with a bachelor's in journalism from Florida International University in 2014, he reported in Key West, before joining KNXV and PolitiFact Arizona in Phoenix as a political fact-checker during the 2016 election.

Cave’s parents originate from Trinidad and Tobago, so his Caribbean background makes him a curious eater -- and cook -- when it comes to spices and flavors.

In his spare time, he likes to catch up on sleep, travel and watch movies.

Follow him on Facebook or Twitter @Anthony_Cave . Or -- if you have a story idea -- email him at acave@abc10.com

© 2017 KXTV-TV