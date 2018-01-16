Ariane Datil joined ABC10 in November of 2017 as a multi-skilled journalist.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Ariane’s journey to the TV screen is certainly non-traditional. After graduating from Wake Forest University with a degree in Communications and Spanish, Ariane decided to pursue her love of fashion fulltime. Ariane moved to New York City, where she studied International Fashion Merchanting at the Fashion Institute of Technology [FIT].

During her time at FIT, Ariane lived abroad in Florence, Italy for a year, lead her volleyball team to the national championship tournament and landed a position in the Executive Development training program at Macy’s. After three years of creating women’s wear with Macy’s, Ariane knew she wanted to find a way to combine her love of fashion and TV, so she moved back home to Philadelphia to work for Urban Outfitters.

During her time at Urban Outfitters, Ariane used every spare second she could find to work with MyNEWPhilly, a local positive news media company in Philadelphia. She produced and hosted Player Profiles, a successful digital show where she interviewed Philadelphia’s favorite sports players, but not about sports. After a year of creating content for MyNEWPhilly, she made the jump to tv.

Sept. 5, 2016 – it’s a date she’ll never forget. Ariane was hired as a general assignment reporter for the FOX affiliate news talk show, Chasing News. Covering stories in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Ariane was able to make a name for herself telling stories with just a cell phone and GoPro. Just six months after starting with Chasing News, she was given the opportunity to start her own a pop culture talk show, highlighting the movers and shakers in the Tri-State Area.

Always in search of the next challenge, Ariane knew she wanted to move to the west coast. Serendipitously, ABC10 was looking for someone just like her to create lifestyle content for the station - so it was a perfect fit!

Now, you can find her on ABC10 Morning Blend, from 5 - 7 a.m., Monday — Friday, bringing you the latest news about what’s trending on social media and then again on Extra Shot, ABC10's Facebook live show, from 8:15 — 8:45 a.m.

When she’s not at the station, she’s exploring Sacramento’s amazing food scene and looking for her next pair of eye glasses! Fun fact: Ariane has a collection of prescription glasses that she color coordinates with her outfits every day. If you want to get a closer look at her glasses, you can follow the hashtag #TheDailyFrame on Instagram. If you see Ariane walking around town, don’t be shy! She’s always excited to chat with viewers and, of course, give you advice on your next pair of frames!

