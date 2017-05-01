ABC10's Sarah Moore

Sarah Moore is a California native who has lived in several different states, but considers Sacramento her hometown.

She graduated summa cum laude from Southeast Texas State University (now known as Texas State University San Marcos), where she majored in journalism with a minor in photography. She began her journalism career writing for the Hays Free Press while still in college, then served an internship with the Waco Tribune-Herald.

She wrote for the Southeast Texas newspaper The Beaumont Enterprise, covering crime, legal affairs, county government, science and environment, general assignment and business over the course of her 12 years there.

Sarah returned to Sacramento to care for her elderly mother, and worked for the state and a law office before gratefully returning to journalism. In her free time, she enjoys reading, classical guitar lessons, long walks in the woods and bicycle rides.

