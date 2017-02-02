Beyoncé's pregnancy generates joy and Coachella questions

Beyoncé fans celebrated Wednesday's announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins by the millions on social media. Then many stopped and said, “But, wait. What about Coachella?”

Beyoncé announced on Instagram that “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two.” Goldenvoice, the Coachella promoter, retweeted the photo, but didn’t respond to numerous requests to address its possible repercussions.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The dilemma was on the minds of millions of fans.

“I’m so happy for B,” tweeted fan and fellow artist Zara Larsson, “but she better put on a performance at Coachella cause shes the reason Im going.”

Beyoncé is scheduled to headline Coachella on two Saturday nights, April 15 and 22 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar are the other headliners, but Coachella has been criticized for not having had another female headliner since Bjork in 2007. Beyoncé is arguably the hottest female performer in pop music at the moment.

COACHELLA: The lineup

Her Instagram post generated more than 2 million likes in under an hour. Twitter reported a half-million tweets about it in 45 minutes. User Parker Kit Hill tweeted, "Black History Month Day 1: Beyoncé announces that she's pregnant... is she trying to break the internet yet again??"

Goldenvoice has not taken Beyoncé’s name off the festival poster. Facebook user Amanda Fitzpatrick said, “So...Beyoncé is pregnant with twins?!?! What's your move Coachella???”

Stephanie Breckel replied, “Right?! Craziness!!! They better have something great for us. Beyoncé isn't easily replaceable.”

Then the speculation began. “Daft Punk, Anyone???” suggested Jason Piffier.

Such suggestions and speculations are obviously premature. Beyoncé posted a photograph of herself in a veil and underwear showing off a noticeable baby bump, but didn’t mention how many months pregnant she is.

Beyoncé, who has a 5-year-old daughter with Jay-Z named Blue Ivy, has performed pregnant before, most notably at the 2011 MTV Music Video Awards, where she opened her jacket for a big reveal and rubbed her stomach after singing “Love On Top.”

She said in the documentary concert film, “Live at Roseland,” “When you’re pregnant, it’s a little harder to breathe, so it was hard doing all the choreography and singing at the same time.” It was estimated she was two to three months pregnant during the performance in that documentary.

Beyoncé is scheduled to perform Feb. 12 at the Grammy Awards and Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Billboard magazine on Dec. 22 he believed she would not back out. Beyoncé and Adele are competing in the top three Grammy categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, and the nominees typically perform their songs on the broadcast.

“We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February,” Ehrlich said, “We love a good horse race.”

Copyright 2017 KXTV