Anthony Scaramucci, Kendall Jenner Top This List Of '50 Least Powerful People'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana
-
Get to know Kings new Assistant General Manager Brandon Williams
-
UC Davis research center geared toward studying gun violence
-
Doctor successfully operates on baby weeks before birth in Davis
-
Suspects wanted in deadly crash
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Aug. 8, 2017
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
-
California wineries take in 'death row' cats to chase rodents
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
August Teacher of the Month: Efrain Barron
More Stories
-
Breweries going family-friendly and making moves in…Aug. 8, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
California court to halt license suspensions of poor driversAug. 8, 2017, 4:05 p.m.
-
New California gun violence research center first of…Aug. 8, 2017, 11:53 p.m.