Beyonce Debuts the Twins, Do They Share Special Connection to Donald Trump?

Beyonc� breaks the internet once again with new post of her and her twins and social media users get extra creative with memes. Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop.

KXTV 7:32 AM. PDT July 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories