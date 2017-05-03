Brad Pitt Talks Divorce, Therapy and Quitting Alcohol

Brad Pitt has been silent since his very public breakup with Angelina Jolie. Now the actor has broken his silence to GQ Style, while modeling expensive clothes. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.

KXTV 7:25 AM. PDT May 03, 2017

