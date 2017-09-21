Budweiser and Lyft Ask People to 'Give A Damn' About Drunk Driving

Budweiser has teamed up with Lyft to give out up to 150,000 free rides. TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) has more on how these businesses are trying to eliminate drunk driving.

KXTV 9:45 AM. PDT September 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories