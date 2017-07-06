Couple Shares Their Love Story After Meeting On Twitter

Llia Apostolou was looking for a wedding date and ended up marrying the man who offered to go along. The couple shared their big day with Twitter, since that's where it all started. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.

KXTV 10:32 AM. PDT July 06, 2017

