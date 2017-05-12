JK Rowling Is Helping Police Find 'Harry Potter' Prequel Stolen In Burglary

Police are searching for a stolen 'Harry Potter' prequel, handwritten by the author herself! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) details how JK Rowling is using Twitter to help.

KXTV 6:08 AM. PDT May 12, 2017

