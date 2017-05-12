Melissa McCarthy Takes 'Sean Spicer' for A Ride Through New York Streets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How does California handle rising groundwater?
-
Authorities surround home in South Sacramento as they investigate double homicide
-
Dozens of sharks spotted off California coast
-
Local coffeemaker nearly lost an arm
-
$50 million withheld from University of California in governor's budget
-
Lodi hammering down on wrongful recyling
-
New laws gun owners and buyers need to know
-
Timeline of Aly Yeoman's disappearance
-
Verify: Woman for sale legit or a hoax?
-
Verify: Could the state lose tax credits for covering reproductive health care?
More Stories
-
Tesla commuter bus reportedly involved in crash in…May 12, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
-
Two men arrested in Auburn for soliciting sex with minorsMay 12, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
How moms sent to jail are getting bailed out for…May 11, 2017, 8:21 p.m.