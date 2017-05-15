New York City Hotel Imports Sand From the Hamptons So You Don't Have to Leave
Hotel execs at the Dream Downtown literally had sand imported from the Hamptons to pull off the ultimate beach theme on the pool deck so you can stay in the city. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KXTV 8:39 AM. PDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Estacada death investigation
-
Behind the scenes with Team Novo Nordisk
-
Celebrity pictures throughout Bear Creek High School yearbook
-
Sacramento police investigating homicide
-
$15 million of California budget earmarked for people facing deportation
-
Community gathers to remember two young brothers killed in south Sac
-
Verify: The truth about pit bulls
-
Teen shot at 'chaotic' party in Rocklin
-
Yolo County health officials announce battle with Norovirus
-
Sac sheriff arrest suspect in double homicide
More Stories
-
Family searching for missing teen who jumped into…May 14, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
-
New ALS drug approved by FDA brings hope for familiesMay 15, 2017, 4:33 a.m.
-
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich criticizes 'embarrassing'…May 15, 2017, 7:38 a.m.