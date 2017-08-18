Older People May Have Less Sex, But They're Still Having It

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Neighbors paint swastika on dog's head
-
Galt woman adopts 'least adoptable dog' from shelter
-
Teen bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
-
Be aware of 'Crypto' parasite in San Joaquin County
-
Vanderschoot family aims to block parole of daughter's killer
-
Concerns and questions over Linden Road project
-
Less than a week from the total solar eclipse
-
Prepare for bad traffic on eclipse day
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
-
Eclipse traffic backed up 30 miles
More Stories
-
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategistAug 18, 2017, 9:59 a.m.
-
1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacksAug 18, 2017, 7:16 a.m.
-
Tennessee Rep. wants President Trump impeachedAug 18, 2017, 7:27 a.m.