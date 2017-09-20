Rare 'Harry Potter' Book Sets World Record At Auction

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Are sex traffickers prevalent in suburban neighborhoods?
-
Startup wants to pay you for reporting people who text and drive
-
Los Rios PD shares protocol following incident at high school football game
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
-
Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Hundreds mourn loss of Lincoln High student
More Stories
-
Are sex traffickers targeting families in suburban…Sep 19, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
New startup wants to reward people who report…Sep 19, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
Modesto hoping additional surveillance cameras helps…Sep 19, 2017, 5:08 p.m.