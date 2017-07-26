Say Goodbye To Fighting Over Movies With This App

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal accident along Laguna Boulevard
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
Two overnight homicides; cases unrelated
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Working homeless
-
New program offers 'adopt a dog for a day'
-
Start up company empowers local youths
-
New CHP officer was formerly homeless man
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
Crash survivor faces DUI and manslaughter charges.
More Stories
-
Stockton teen charged in fatal crash recorded on InstagramJul 26, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
-
Study: Medical costs for transgender troops could be minimalJul 26, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Chevron employee shot dead in South Sacramento;…Jul 26, 2017, 5:33 a.m.