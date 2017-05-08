The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks
We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KXTV 5:46 AM. PDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teenager fatally shot at Foothills Farms house party
-
Body found in Feather River near Live Oak
-
Five arrested in Stockton sideshow sting
-
Is Sacramento cracking down on food vendors?
-
Apple Cider Vinegar Week: Digestion
-
Parolee who died after jumping out of patrol car identified
-
Nevada officer accidentially shoots mother bear with live round near Lake Tahoe
-
Joint Knee 60
-
Apple Cider Vinegar: Good for weight loss?
-
Psychedelics make their way to mass acceptance
More Stories
-
Body found in Feather River south of Live OakMay. 7, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Are psychedelics the new medical marijuana?May. 7, 2017, 4:13 p.m.
-
Police search for missing elderly man with dementia…May. 7, 2017, 3:39 p.m.