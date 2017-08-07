Trump Reportedly Retweets A Fake Account And Twitter Gets The Last Laugh

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Investigators continue search for driver after fatal I-5 crash
-
Male Passenger dies in single car accident on I-5
-
How the outlaw motorcycle club 'Hell's Angels' were ousted from Sacramento
-
Driver sought connected with deadly crash on I-5
-
Orangevale man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook post
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Nampa twins featured in national video
-
Missing Modesto woman found alive
-
Loomis mechanic pays for stranded family's plane tickets home
-
Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job
More Stories
-
Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblingsAug. 7, 2017, 5:18 a.m.
-
Birthday wish granted for 15-year-old Rocklin cancer…Aug. 6, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
Northern California man helped design radar system…Aug. 6, 2017, 8:18 p.m.