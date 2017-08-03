Visit These Major US Cities For Less Than $300

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspect identified in Yuba County deputies shooting
-
Alfred Angelo says brides aren't getting dresses
-
1,500 jobs coming to Sacramento
-
California steps in to pressure NIMBY Towns
-
New local Salvation Army program changing lives
-
Roseville photographer looking for more newborns after Disney princess pictures go viral
-
Head of Sugarleaf Rastafarin Church offers insight into suspect killed in Yuba County officer-involved shooting
-
Officials needed for high school sports in California
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Aug. 2, 2017
-
More Bay Area residents moving to Sacramento
More Stories
-
Freeway sign allegedly hacked to read 'Trump has herpes'Aug. 3, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Bad news brides: Alfred Angelo Bridal says orders…Aug. 3, 2017, 3:38 a.m.
-
Wildfire above Berkeley campus partially containedAug. 3, 2017, 7:35 a.m.