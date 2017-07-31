Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KXTV 9:14 AM. PDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beloved Sacramento yoga teacher remembered
-
Homeowner fights back against home invasion
-
Security keeping people safe at California State Fair
-
Sacramento doctor explains new migraine drug
-
Jamestown fire growing and spreading in Tuolumne County
-
Florida school district done assigning homework
-
Tuolumne County fire prompts evacuations
-
2017 California State Fair comes to a close
-
1,500 jobs coming to Sacramento
-
Stolen stuff
More Stories
-
2017 California State Fair wraps upJul 30, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
-
Evacuations issued due to wildfire in Tuolumne CountyJul 30, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
Security was on high alert for the last night of the fairJul 31, 2017, 5:22 a.m.