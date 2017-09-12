Young People Are Dating Less, Heres Why

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspect in custody after police K-9 stabbed near Del Paso Heights
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
Wrong-way driver killed in fiery freeway crash in Sacramento
-
High School students place flags in memory of 9/11 victims in Rocklin
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Sept. 11, 2017
-
What people are talking about at the California Craft Beer Summit
-
First look at Irma damage from the air
-
Mother, daughter killed in their South Sacramento home remembered
-
Land Park residents hire extra security detail
-
Woman reflects 16 years later after being inspired to join military following 9/11
More Stories
-
Mexican diplomat talks immigation in SacramentoSep 11, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Woman inspired to join military after 9/11 reflects…Sep 11, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Sacramento police K-9 stabbed near Del Paso Heights;…Sep 11, 2017, 10:04 p.m.