WATCH | Cedar Point Shores waterpark set to open this weekend

SANDUSKY - Cedar Point Shores waterpark will be ready to make waves this weekend.

The park is set to open Saturday.

The 18-acre park houses 17 water attractions, including a six-story aqua-drop slide called Point Plummet. The floor drops beneath riders, resulting in a series of twists and turns through an enclosed tunnel.

Visitors can also try Portside Plunge, a five-story inner tube slide for individuals and partners.

Lemmy's Lagoon is an area aimed at children, featuring a splash zone and geysers.

Lakeside Landing is also ideal for families and kids, with smaller slides that aren't so intense, and a shallow pool.

There's also a new cafe, called Crystal Rock, where hungry visitors can get pizza, wraps, salads and seafood items. Ice cream is another option at Beaches and Cream, where a new flavor with a hint of cotton candy can be found.

Adults looking to indulge in some boozy beverages can try Muffleheads Beach Bar, which features the Shandy Shores custom beer with a mix of mango and blood orange. Those not wanting to leave the water can try the swim-up bar, Schooner's Bayside, for more drinks and snacks.

