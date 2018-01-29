KXTV
Kevin Hart bringing 'Irresponsible' comedy tour to Golden 1 Center in November

Jordan Ball, KXTV 12:39 PM. PST January 29, 2018

Superstar comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be coming to Sacramento this November.

Hart announced today he's expanding his widely recognized 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour', adding over 100 dates, across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The capitol city is among those places.

The show is on Friday Nov. 16 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for all added dates will go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

And it looks like the comic is just as excited as fans:

