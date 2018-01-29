HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 11: Kevin Hart attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" on December 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Superstar comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be coming to Sacramento this November.

Hart announced today he's expanding his widely recognized 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour', adding over 100 dates, across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The capitol city is among those places.

The show is on Friday Nov. 16 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for all added dates will go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

And it looks like the comic is just as excited as fans:

Go to https://t.co/xBME4dGmXW right now damn it!!!!! I just announced my complete tour. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday!!!! I told you that this tour was going to be HUGE!!!! I’m doing over 100 tour dates people....go to my website NOOOOW — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 29, 2018

© 2018 KXTV-TV