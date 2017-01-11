Disney debuts new MaxPass program

Visitors crowd around the entrance to the new attraction "Toy Story Mania" at Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on July 5, 2012. Toy Story Mania will be opened to the public at the theme park on July 9. (Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO, 2012 AFP)

Later this year, anyone planning a visit to a Disneyland Resort can benefit from a new program announced by the park on Wednesday.

People who frequent or have visited the Disneyland Parks in some capacity may have heard of the Disney Fastpass program. Fastpass is a first-come-first-serve service that can save you time in line for some of your favorite attractions and rides.

Well, the expansion of Fastpass is finally making its way to two of their most popular attractions - the Toy Story Mania in Disney California Adventure and Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland park.

The new Disney MaxPass program will allow guests to maximize their experience by providing unlimited downloads of their Photopass images and also enable a more convenient way of booking through mobile and the use of Fastpass return times using the Disney app, the park announced.

The MaxPass will be available for an introductory price of $10 a day with Disneyland Resort annual pass-holders given the opportunity of purchasing them daily or yearly.

