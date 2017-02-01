Cinemark debuts Oscar Movie Week marathon pass

An Oscar trophy (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

As Oscar’s season quickly approaches, Cinemark is offering moviegoers a special chance to catch up on the year’s nominated movies.

Cinemark theaters all over the country are participating, including one in Sacramento.

Cinemark calls it Oscar Movie Week, and it will run from Feb. 20 until Feb. 26. For $35 moviegoers can purchase a festival pass and see every Oscar-nominated movie of 2017.

From La La Land to Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Hidden Figures and more – the pass also includes admission to Oscar nominated short films.

Shows are limited to first come, first serve basis and seating is limited.

For more information, click over to the Cinemark website.

