Join ABC10 at the 3rd Annual Oscar Viewing Party ‘Red Carpet Black Tie Ball' to benefit UCDCH

ABC10 is sponsoring the 3rd Annual Gilmore Heating, Air, Solar awards show viewing party, the “Red Carpet Black Tie Ball” on Sunday, March 4. at 4 p.m. PST at the historic Citizen Hotel. Guests will have a Red Carpet Experience and are invited to watch the live awards telecast starting at 5:30 p.m. PST on the big screen in the Metropolitan Terrace on the 7th floor of the Citizen Hotel. All proceeds will benefit UC Davis Children’s Hospital as they partner with Gilmore to provide the highest level of care to children in the Sacramento region and the 33 counties they serve.

“UC Davis Children’s Hospital is there every step of the way to help children and their families overcome illness and heal from injury,” says Darrin Gilmore, general manager of Gilmore Heating, Air, Solar. “Following the success of last year’s event, we’re looking forward to hosting another glamorous awards show viewing party to benefit such a great cause.”

To immerse them in the “Hollywood experience,” guests of this event will be treated like celebrities, greeted and photographed on the red carpet. Once inside the opulent Metropolitan Terrace Ballroom of the Citizen Hotel, they will enjoy a special menu of locally sourced hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar with Best Picture-inspired cocktails. Ticket holders are then invited to watch the live telecast of Hollywood’s biggest night as they rub elbows with local celebrities, all to benefit UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Live auction items will include tickets to Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel plus movie memorabilia and more! Money raised will go toward patient care, programs, equipment and research at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $85 per person (plus service charge). Click below to purchase tickets with Eventbrite.

