Hitting the water for lunch

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Home tagged with anti-California graffiti
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
Staying river safe this Summer
-
Anti-Trump protestors hold 'impeachment marches' across nation
-
Kings introduce draft picks at Friday press conference
-
Community rallies after youth football fireworks stand robbed
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Several arrested, fined for illegal fireworks in Stockton
-
Angels in the outfield
-
Father and son going to the derby championship
More Stories
-
Portland newcomers' home and car hit by…Jul. 3, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
Hundreds volunteer to search for missing 5-year-old…Jul. 3, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Misplaced pig found in North SacramentoJul. 3, 2017, 10:20 a.m.