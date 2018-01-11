Jacksonville to get its first dog park with beer and coffee bar

Kanine Social

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You know the feeling you get when you drop your dog off at doggy daycare? Ever wish you could just hang out while your pups play for a while?

Well, one Jacksonville startup company is allowing customers to do just that!

The cities first ever dog park/ coffee and beer bar will open in the Spring allowing pet owners to drop off their furry friends and then relax by the beer and coffee bar.

At Kanine Social, the 'humans' can stop by the bar, which will serve 25 local and regional craft beers on tap plus coffee and wine for you to savor.

Kanine Social offers a wide-range of daycare options as well as a private indoor/outdoor dog park and is located at 580 College Street.

No membership is required and complimentary wifi is available for all guests. Click here to learn more about Kanine Social.

