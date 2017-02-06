Lady Gaga announces Joanne World Tour, show at Golden 1 Center

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Hours after her Super Bowl halftime performance, pop music superstar Lady Gaga announced her 2017 'Joanne' World Tour -- with three stops in California, including at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

Gaga will be in Sacramento on August 15, with tickets on sale February 13 through Ticketmaster. She'll perform at AT&T Park in San Francisco on August 13 and at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 8.

'Joanne,' Gaga's fifth studio album, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart back in October. The album made Gaga the first woman with four No. 1 albums in the 2010s, passing Beyonce and Taylor Swift, who each have three.

