KXTV
Close

Lady Gaga announces Joanne World Tour, show at Golden 1 Center

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 4:41 AM. PST February 06, 2017

Hours after her Super Bowl halftime performance, pop music superstar Lady Gaga announced her 2017 'Joanne' World Tour -- with three stops in California, including at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. 

Review: Lady Gaga preaches unity during high-flying Super Bowl set

Gaga will be in Sacramento on August 15, with tickets on sale February 13 through Ticketmaster. She'll perform at AT&T Park in San Francisco on August 13 and at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 8.

See full list of tour dates

'Joanne,' Gaga's fifth studio album, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart back in October. The album made Gaga the first woman with four No. 1 albums in the 2010s, passing Beyonce and Taylor Swift, who each have three.

Copyright 2017 KXTV

KXTV

Review: Lady Gaga preaches unity during high-flying Super Bowl set

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories