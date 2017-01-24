Mark and Lego friends surprise viewer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversial post about women's march
-
Fake bills passed at Walmart
-
Two men caught in avalanche explain what to do if your car gets buried
-
Mosque vandalized in Davis
-
Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento
-
Local A.M. forecast: Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
-
Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project
More Stories
-
Squaw Valley closes after tragic ski patrol accidentJan 24, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
-
Tracy fire captain dies suddenly from unexpected illnessJan 24, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
-
Amid shifting politics, Gov. Jerry Brown gives 15th…Jan 24, 2017, 6:31 a.m.