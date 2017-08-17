Cast of Disney's Halloweentown will reunite to honor the late Debbie Reynolds

(Photo: J14.com)

Calling all witches, goblins, and ghouls.

The cast of Disney's Halloweentown is grabbing their brooms and heading to St.Helens, Oregon-- the home of the real-life Halloweentown.

It's hard to believe it's almost that time of year, but the spirit of Halloween is present and the cast of the Disney favorite is helping to share it.

Kimberly J. Brown who played Marnie in all three of the films took to social media Tuesday to make the announcement.

In a video posted on YouTube, Brown announced that she and her on screen counterparts, J. Paul Zimmerman, who played Dylan, and Judith Hoag, who played their onscreen mom Gwen, would be joining her at the annual 'Spirit of Halloween' event.

Not to be left out, Emily Roeske, who played Sophie, is also working to be in attendance.

While fans are ecstatic about the reunion, for the group the meeting is bittersweet.

The on-air family is meeting to pay homage to the late Debbie Reynolds.

"We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as grandma Aggie and have a monument set up there for her and we're going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony."

Reynolds played the role of Aggie Cromwell, the outgoing and spunky grandmother in the films.

Reynolds passed away back in December just days after the death of daughter Carrie Fisher.

The lighting ceremony and tribute are scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

For more information, click here or visit the Spirit of Halloween Town's Facebook.

