Charles Manson murders getting the Tarantino treatment

Quentin Tarantino, left, Charles Manson, right. (Photo: Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino is planning to put his cinematic spin on Charles Manson.

According to an article by the Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino has already written, with plans to direct, a film with his, "unique take on the Manson Family murders."

The article points out that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence have been approached to star in the film. If made, this would be the director's first movie to be based on true events.

In 1971, Manson and several of his followers were sentenced to life in prison in 1971 for multiple murders.

Sacramento has a local connection to Manson. Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, one of his followers, was convicted in 1975 of pointing a pistol in Sacramento at President Gerald Ford in an attempted assassination. President Ford was making a short walk from his hotel on L St. to the Capitol, and was scheduled to meet with Gov. Jerry Brown. The gun never went off, but the red-haired would-be assassin was wrestled to the ground and arrested by Secret Service, according to the Los Angeles Times.

