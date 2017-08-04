California man gets movie collection restored with help from Extra Butter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Loomis mechanic pays for stranded family's plane tickets home
-
Folsom family on life-saving quest after father diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease
-
Teens shot executive style outside Colorado Springs
-
Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name?
-
California wineries take in 'death row' cats to chase rodents
-
Authorities make Calaveras County's largest pot bust to date
-
Pilot dead after plane crash in Rio Linda neighborhood
-
Sacramento craft brewers react to purchase of Anchor Brewing
-
Freeway road sign hacked to read 'Trump has herpes'
-
California steps in to pressure NIMBY Towns
More Stories
-
Missing Modesto woman found alive in Merced CountyAug. 4, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Loomis mechanic helps stranded family fly back homeAug. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
-
Deputies in Orgeon House shooting identifiedAug. 4, 2017, 10:47 a.m.