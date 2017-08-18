Creating a good scare

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Concerns and questions over Linden Road project
-
Teen bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
-
Be aware of 'Crypto' parasite in San Joaquin County
-
Vanderschoot family aims to block parole of daughter's killer
-
Prepare for bad traffic on eclipse day
-
Less than a week from the total solar eclipse
-
Lithia Springs High School teacher shoots himself
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
-
Modesto pastor sending powerful message following Charlottesville violence
-
The group's behind Sunday's fight at the Capitol
More Stories
-
14 years after daughter's murder, Vanderschoot…Aug 17, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
157 died in encounters with police in California last yearAug 18, 2017, 4:47 a.m.
-
Woman adopts 'least adoptable dog'Aug 18, 2017, 4:39 a.m.