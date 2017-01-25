Review: Only Matthew McConaughey glitters in dull 'Gold'

Bryce Dallas Howard and Matthew McConaughey star in 'Gold.' (Photo: The Weinstein Company)

Nothing in Gold is quite golden, though at least Matthew McConaughey — with a lack of hair and an abundance of beer gut — shines.

McConaughey wears well the ramshackle wardrobe and lovable-loser persona of prospector Kenny Wells in the drama (** out of four; rated R; in theaters nationwide Friday) directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana). Patrick Massett and John Zinman’s screenplay takes a shine to the particulars of a real 1990s gold scandal for the latest Hollywood period piece about the hard lessons of greed. In comparison, however, it lacks the slickness of American Hustle, the timeliness of The Big Short and the over-the-top watchability of The Wolf of Wall Street.

Actually, Gold has a hard time determining its path in general. The story is about a Nevada guy who finds success just when he needs it most — and fritters it away almost as quickly — but gets lost somewhere between cautionary tale and campy adventure.

Kenny runs the mining company run by his grandfather and father before him, though thanks to the 1988 recession, he's running it out of a bar. In dire need of a win, Kenny seeks out high-profile geologist Mike Acosta (Edgar Ramírez) to suss out a gold mine in the Indonesian jungle. “This business wrote me off years ago,” Kenny says. “Let's you and me prove them wrong.”

Kenny (Matthew McConaughey, left) and Mike (Edgar Ramirez) may have hit the mother lode in 'Gold.' (Photo: Photo: Patrick Brown)

On his last dime and coming out of a malarial daze, Kenny is informed by his partner that they’ve struck what looks like the mother lode. After much rejoicing, as well as bankers, investors and the stock market all wanting a piece of the gold strike of the century, he's seduced by ‘80s materialism and the high life long enough to watch it come crashing down on him.

Some of the film’s goofier moments — Kenny engaging in helicopter sex, Kenny meeting a fellow businessman buck naked next to a hot tub, Kenny petting a deadly tiger — end up being throwaways. There’s potential in the fitful hyperactivity, yet mostly Gold sides on being too serious — which isn't necessary, considering how marginally it's based on a pretty crazy reality.

Ramírez’s character doesn’t let him do much other than play the calm and collected yin to McConaughey’s wacky yang. Bryce Dallas Howard, on the other hand, has a nice turn as Kay, Kenny’s loyal girlfriend who’s the voice of reason that he naturally doesn’t listen to until it’s too late.

While not as iconic as his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, Kenny is another revelatory transformation for McConaughey. Fake chompers and a paunch help him inhabit a man driven less by money (though that’s cool, too) than a familial manifest destiny to mine. It’s ultimately that pride that deep-sixes him heading into the great third act, which happens to unleash the film’s biggest narrative swerve.

But while McConaughey does his part, there’s just not enough treasure here in Gold to dig.

