You can stream these Oscar-nominated films right now

It's an honor to be nominated.

That's what a few dozen lucky filmmakers are thinking after the Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and, as expected, films like La La Land, Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Manchester By the Sea walked away with a slew of nominations.

And while you'll have to head to a theater near you to see many of these films before the big night on Feb. 26, quite a few are available online to stream, rent or buy. We rounded up all the nominated films you can watch from home, so you have no excuses come Oscar night.

Captain Fantastic

Nominated for: best actor for Viggo Mortensen

Rent on: Amazon or Google Play

Deepwater Horizon

Nominated for: sound editing, visual effects

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube

Florence Foster Jenkins

Nominated for: best actress for Meryl Streep, costume design

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

Hail, Caesar!

Nominated for: production design

Buy on: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu

Hell or High Water

Nominated for: best picture, best supporting actor for Jeff Bridges, editing, original screenplay

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

Jim: The James Foley Story

Nominated for: original song for The Empty Chair

Stream on: HBO Go

The Jungle Book

Nominated for: visual effects

Stream on: Netflix

Kubo and the Two Strings

Nominated for: best animated feature, visual effects

Rent on: Amazon or Google Play

Life, Animated

Nominated for: best documentary feature

Stream on: Amazon

The Lobster

Nominated for: original screenplay

Stream on: Amazon

Loving

Nominated for: best actress for Ruth Negga

Buy on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu

A Man Called Ove

Nominated for: best foreign language film, makeup and hairstyling

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

O.J.: Made in America

Nominated for: best documentary feature

Stream on: Hulu

Star Trek Beyond

Nominated for: makeup and hairstyling

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

Suicide Squad

Nominated for: makeup and hairstyling

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

Sully

Nominated for: sound editing

Rent on: Amazon, Google Play or Vudu

Tanna

Nominated for: best foreign language film

Buy on: iTunes

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Nominated for: sound mixing

Stream on: Amazon

13th

Nominated for: best documentary feature

Stream on: Netflix

Trolls

Nominated for: best original song

Buy on: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu

Zootopia

Nominated for: best animated feature

Stream on: Netflix

Copyright 2016 KXTV