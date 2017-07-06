Dozens tested for HIV/AIDS at 2 Chainz's pink 'Trap House' | #TrapClinic

ATLANTA - The pink "Trap House" is turning into a gathering place for the community.

It began as a brightly painted marketing element for Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz's new album, but has morphed into something more for the community.

On Independence Day, the Howell Mill house that's been the site of must-have Instagram posts hosted a "Trap Clinic" where they tested for HIV/AIDS.

Testing was free and the event was in partnership with the Fulton County Health Department's HIV HIPP program. Program manager, Lorraine Austin said that the community requested the mobile testing unit because of the amount of young people who are visiting the house.

"The house manager thought that having testing during the holiday would be ideal, as there would be a lot of people out and the lease ends this week," Austin said.

More than 300 people attended the event and 53 were tested, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

The last-minute event, Austin said, "has been a great way to get the word out about testing."

The house is located in the 30318 zip code, an area in the city that Fulton County has deemed as a "priority zip code."

2Chainz posted a flyer for the event to his Instagram page with the message: "Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99."

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

The house was also the host of a "Trap Church" event on Sunday where community organizers discussed ways to build up the community.

The popularity of the "Trap House" has been criticized in some circles for glorifying a symbol blamed for distributing drugs that have ruined families and brought down entire communities.

Thousands of people are flooding the small lot the house sits on to post selfies and videos at the "Trap House."

Videos posted online show the inside of the "Trap House," that they're calling a rap museum. Demand to get in is huge and events are sold out.

Marketing experts are astounded at the popularity of the campaign, which they say will translate in to sales for 2 Chainz.

The house is just one element of the campaign's magic.

2 Chainz's team has placed billboards around the city with a pink house drawing, held a pop up nail salon and listening party, hosted paint and sips as for listening parties and invited everyone to come out to the house to take and post their own pictures--all in the name of his new album. An album that is already No. 1 on Billboard's rap album charts.

The lease on the Howell Mill house is set to expire on July 7, but 2 Chainz's management team said that they are considering another extension. The initial campaign was only supposed to run for 10 days.

