Grammys 2017: Five big moments to expect

Which of these faces will make an appearance at Sunday's awards? (Photo: Getty/Invision/USA TODAY/AFP)

Music's biggest night is Sunday. So what's in store at the 59th annual Grammy Awards? Look for these big moments

A big night for Beyoncé

Whether she takes home the record, song and album of the year categories, mom-to-be Beyoncé is guaranteed a blockbuster night. The singer, who announced last week she is pregnant with twins, leads the nominees with nine nods, and will perform at the show, according to Billboard and Entertainment Tonight.

Beyonce in 'Formation.' (Photo: Beyonce / Live Nation)

A Katy Perry comeback

This week may be Katy Perry’s biggest since hosting the Super Bowl halftime show two years ago. The singer is confirmed to perform, and has teased a new look and new music on Twitter, sending fans on a hunt for disco balls that play her latest song, Chained to the Rhythm, set to drop Friday.

Lady Gaga continues her winning streak

Feeling Gaga’d out following last week’s Super Bowl performance? Too bad. Gaga is set to perform during the awards show with Metallica. Though the singer will have to wait another year to potentially collect any trophies, since her 2016 album Joanne was released after the deadline.

Will fans see any aerials during Gaga's Grammys performance with Metallica? Probably not. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Redemption for Adele

Another confirmed Grammys performer is Adele, who returns to the Staples Center after a less-than-smooth performance at the 2016 awards. Her pitchy take on All I Ask left fans baffled that the singer could possibly hit a bad note, with the Grammys confirming that audio issues were to blame.

This year, Adele is nominated for five awards, including album, record and song of the year, so her 2017 Grammys experience is already looking more hopeful.

Hopefully, sound issues won't plague Adele's Grammys performance for a second year straight. (Photo: Joel Ryan, AP)

No Frank Ocean?

The Blonde artist did not submit his latest album for Grammys consideration, telling the New York Times, "I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated."

Other artists may follow suit and sit out the Grammys.

In October, Kanye West told concert-goers in Oakland, Calif., that he would boycott if Ocean's album wasn't nominated. At press time, his representatives had not responded to USA TODAY's request for comment about whether he would skip the show.

Drake may also miss Sunday night's events. While he’s nominated for eight Grammys, he’ll be performing in Manchester, England, on Sunday for his current Boy Meets World European tour.

Drake's Boy Meets World tour does not include a stop at the Grammys. (Photo: FERDY DAMMAN, AFP/Getty Images)

USA TODAY