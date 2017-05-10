Netflix's controversial '13 Reasons Why' gets second season

The moment season one of 13 Reasons Why made its Netflix debut on March 31, it became the topic of discussion across the United States.
The popular series, based off a 2007 young adult novel, tackles many issues like suicide, rape, bullying and cyber-bullying, depression, social media, mental health and much more.
Notable actress/singer Selena Gomez, who serves as an executive producer, took to Instagram and confirmed the rumors of the show returning for a second season.
The series follows Hannah Baker, a high school junior, who committed suicide and left behind 13 tapes that explain the events leading to the decision.
The controversy surrounding the series has extended to America's classrooms, as well as other places, and has sparked conversations about the nature of the sensitive issues.
According to Entertainment Weekly the series has been the most tweeted about series thus far in 2017.
Netflix gave it a TV-MA rating, which is for "Mature Audience's Only", but also added content warnings due to the graphic depictions of rape and suicide.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs