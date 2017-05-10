Netflix's controversial '13 Reasons Why' gets second season

Actors Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford (C) with the cast of '13 Reasons Why' speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2017 Getty Images)

The moment season one of 13 Reasons Why made its Netflix debut on March 31, it became the topic of discussion across the United States.

The popular series, based off a 2007 young adult novel, tackles many issues like suicide, rape, bullying and cyber-bullying, depression, social media, mental health and much more.

Notable actress/singer Selena Gomez, who serves as an executive producer, took to Instagram and confirmed the rumors of the show returning for a second season.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT



The series follows Hannah Baker, a high school junior, who committed suicide and left behind 13 tapes that explain the events leading to the decision.

The controversy surrounding the series has extended to America's classrooms, as well as other places, and has sparked conversations about the nature of the sensitive issues.

According to Entertainment Weekly the series has been the most tweeted about series thus far in 2017.

Netflix gave it a TV-MA rating, which is for "Mature Audience's Only", but also added content warnings due to the graphic depictions of rape and suicide.

