Police: Kardashian robbery probe centers on 'inside job'

Detectives investigating the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year were focusing Tuesday on a possible inside job, following the arrests of the reality TV star's local chauffeur and his brother.

It comes after the Paris prosecutors’ office said Monday that 17 people were arrested in connection with the theft of jewelry worth more than $10 million from her rented luxury hotel-apartment in October.

Three French officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that Michael Madar, 40, Kardashian's driver that night and his brother Gary Madar, 27, were among the 17 who were taken into custody.

The officials said the brothers worked for the same livery company. Kardashian's bodyguard was away for the night, and the robbers forced their way into her apartment, tied her up and fled with the jewelry.

Those arrested range in age from 23 to 72, and include several people known for previous robberies and other offenses, according to a police document seen by the AP.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian said she had no comment after Monday’s arrests.

The robbery occurred while Kardashian was attending Paris Fashion Week. For several days prior, she had posted pictures of herself at fashion shows, disclosed her schedule and whereabouts, and showed off some of her jewels, such as a new $4 million diamond ring she had just gotten, on social media. The ring was one of the items stolen in the robbery.

News of the arrests came after Kardashian tearfully recalled the robbery in a new clip released last week to promote the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it," she told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

