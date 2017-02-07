Rosie O'Donnell offers to play Steve Bannon on 'SNL'

Rosie O'Donnell speaks on stage during the 5th Annual Athena Film Festival Ceremony & Reception at Barnard College on February 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2015 Getty Images)

Comedian Melissa McCarthy made headlines this past weekend when she transformed into Press Secretary Sean Spicer for Saturday Night Live.

Now, President Trump's longtime foe is readily available to get in on the satire.

Rosie O'Donnell responded to a tweet suggesting she play Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on SNL saying, "available -- if called I will serve!!"

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

She also tweeted saying, "Alec has Trump - Melissa has Spice - I would need a few days to prepare - so if called - I will be ready."

Rosie O'Donnell and Trump's feud dates back to 2006. O'Donnell's on-air critics of Trump's USA Pageant ownership during the View sparked a now-11 year long altercation. It would seem O'Donnell is continuing to add to the fire with an SNL offer. Trump has made his dislike of SNL's satirical skits obvious via Twitter following SNL's "coverage" of the election and presidency.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

