Sarah Hyland: I'd like to address my weight

Sarah Hyland attends the 2nd annual InStyle awards with an intimate dinner at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, on October 24, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Sarah Hyland would like to talk about her weight.

The Modern Family star has seen so much commentary on Instagram and Twitter about the way her body looks that she decided to speak out Wednesday. She made the choice to address her fans on the topic, "because I've been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti bullying post. And I want young girls to know that that's NOT my intention," she wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

"I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy," she said. "I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass (and) I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life."

The actress went on to write about how she typically loves being active, spending time outdoors and feeling strong. She explained that no, she's "not a fan of 'being skinny,' " and yes, she agrees that "No one's head should be bigger than their body." However, she says, "my circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

She ended the message with the words of her commenters: "I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push up bra. Love the you you set out to be," she wrote. "I'm a 26 year old woman who goes through more than you could even imagine on a daily basis ... Love and positivity is what we need most. Especially at a time like this."

Hyland appears in ABC's three-hour Dirty Dancing remake Wednesday as Lisa Houseman.

© 2017 KXTV-TV