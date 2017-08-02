KXTV
Close

Sheryl Crow has some words, er lyrics, for rumored ex-beau Kid Rock on Senate run

James G. Hill, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 10:08 AM. PDT August 02, 2017

Kid Rock's flirtations with a possible 2018 run for the U.S. Senate certainly got the attention of a lot of politicians and fans -- especially in his home state of Michigan.

But it's now also gotten the attention of one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and fellow music artist, Sheryl Crow, who has some word, er lyrics, for Robert Richie, aka Kid Rock.

Wanna hear it? Here it is:

Here are the lyrics, if you wanna sing along.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories