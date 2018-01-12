Starz creating 'John Wick' inspired TV series

Keanu Reeves reprises his popular action role in John Wick: Chapter 2 .

The fandom of dog-adoring hitman John Wick and his universe will hit the small screen with a TV spinoff series on the way.

Premium cable network Starz announced plans to produce a show called The Continental which will center around the inner workings of the Los Angeles-based hotel that acts as a sanctuary for assassins, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chris Collins of "The Wire" and "Sons of Anarchy" will write the series and act as showrunner. Also, Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick film and was the sole director of Chapter two, will shoot the pilot.

Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht discussed what fans could look forward to:

“This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” pledged Starz President & CEO Chris Albrecht via Entertainment Weekly. “The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

This announcement obviously would extend the Wick universe, but the main question fans are curious to know is what's going to be Keanu Reeves' role?

Reeves is on as an producer and though he won't be the star of the show, the Hollywood Reporter reports Reeves is "expected to make an appearance."

The John Wick movie franchise has been a box-office hit grossing a little over over $250 million against a less than $70 million budget. A John Wick: Chapter 3 has been confirmed to be in the works.

