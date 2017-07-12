'America's Got Talent' airs audition of contestant who died

America's Got Talent (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Faculty Productions) (Photo: Fernando Leon, 2015 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "America's Got Talent" has aired the audition of a contestant who died in a car accident last month.

Dr. Brandon Rogers, a family physician from Portsmouth, Virginia, tried out for the show in March. He earned a standing ovation and a trip through to the next round of the NBC reality competition after singing Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky."

On June 11, Brandon Rogers tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family, we share his audition with you. pic.twitter.com/LNkNGYgvJH — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 12, 2017

The 29-year-old died following a June 10 car accident in Maryland. Police said he was a passenger in the vehicle that veered off the road and hit a tree.

The show said it aired the audition Tuesday at the request of Rogers' family.

Rogers sang with Boyz II Men during a series of Las Vegas concerts earlier this year. The group paid tribute to him on Instagram following his death.

"Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers," the group wrote. "A few months back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time."

