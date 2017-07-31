‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 703: 'The Queen's Justice'

They finally met! Fans waited years to see Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the same room and it happened in the third episode 'Game of Thrones' season 7. (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

Previously on Game of Thrones power rankings: Jon Snow relinquishes control of the North to Little Finger Sansa Stark so he can pay a visit to Daenerys Targaryen…Euron captures Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand and one Dorne sister. Two are gifts for Cersei…Hot Pie reemerges and calls Arya Stark pretty…Samwell Tarly performs a crude surgery to try to cure Jorah Mormont’s greyscale.

1 and 2. Daenerys Targaryen (last week: No. 1) and Jon Snow (last week No. 2) – The moment fans awaited for years finally came to fruition when Jon Snow came face to face with the mother of dragons.

Fans could root for both characters simultaneously up until this point due to their separate story arcs, which made their first encounter a tad jarring and tense.

As impressive as the back and forth was between the King of the North and Khaleesi, it was also a battle of the wits for both of their advisors hype men in Davos Seaworth and Tyrion Lannister.

Here were the top takeaways from the meeting:

· Jon Snow did not bend the knee to Dany.

· Davos nearly reveals Jon Snow was brought back from the dead. Melisandre aka the Red Woman immediately tells Lord Varys of her intentions to leave Dragonstone after Jon Snow arrives. How crazy would Jon Snow, whom Dany has never met until this point, have seemed if he tried to convince Dany to head North to fight an army of White Walkers that she’s never seen? If Davos unveiled Melisandre brought back Jon Snow from the dead, there’s probably an even smaller chance Dany would help the King of the North.

· Dany believes she’s the last Targaryen left. Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven’s arrival at Winterfell could change her mind.

· Jon Snow says the squabbles of mankind won’t matter compared to the looming battle with the White Walkers.

· Dany eventually compromises and agrees to let Jon Snow mine dragon glass from Dragonstone.

· Jon Snow could serve as Dany’s prisoner at some point. What a bargaining chip it would be for Dany. There are reasons those of who have served as King of the North don’t travel South.

3. Cersei Lannister (last week: No. 3) – Cersei enacted some sweet revenge on Ellaria Sand of Dorne, made love to Jamie Lannister and got in good graces with the Iron Bank.

Remember, Ellaria poisoned Cersei’s daughter Myrcella Baratheon.

Cersei is ruthless. What better way to get back at Ellaria than to have her watch Tyene Sand (Ellaria’s third daughter) die the same way as Myrcella? Cersei kissed Tyene with the same poison used to kill Myrcella.

The Lannisters gave up Casterly Rock, but with the Euron Greyjoy’s help, they diminished the Unsullied’s fleet, took Highgarden and poisoned Olenna Tyrell.

RIP to Olenna (and her amazing hat), who asked for Jamie Lannister to inform Cersei that she was the one who poisoned Joffrey.

4. Crazy Pirate Uncle (Euron) Greyjoy (last week: No. 5) – Euron returned to King’s Landing with Ellaria and Tyene as captives for Cersei, who will wed once the war against Dany is won.

The captives also included Yara Greyjoy.

Several of Euron’s lines during Sunday night’s episode were so savage, I can’t include them in this story.

5. Sansa Stark (last week: No. 4) – It will be interesting to see how much of Little Finger’s advice Sansa takes.

How long can Winterfell survive now that winter is here?

6. Tyrion Lannister (last week: not ranked) – The hand of the queen devised a tactical plan to win the battle at Casterly Rock because he designed the sewers at the Lannister stronghold.

Tyrion also convinced Dany to allow Jon Snow to mine the dragon glass at Dragonstone. The decision will prove wise in the long term.

A wise man once said anyone who quotes himself in front of a queen deserves praise.

7. Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven (last week: not ranked) – Bran is finally back in Winterfell and reunited with Sansa.

Explaining to someone that Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven is hard enough in 2017, let alone trying to describe it in the time period “Game of Thrones” takes place.

Bran and Sansa visited Godswood like old times. Bran told Sansa she looked beautiful on her wedding night in her white dress. Perhaps he’s trying to prove that he can see everything, but what a strange memory to bring up to Sansa.

Perhaps Bran will send a raven to Jon Snow to let him know of his Targaryen lineage.

Here’s to hoping Arya returns safely to Winterfell to create a Stark trifecta.

8. Jamie Lannister (last week: not ranked) – Olenna Tyrell tried convincing Jamie to turn on Cersei even until the bitter end.

Will Cersei’s ruthlessness lead to Jamie’s downfall, or will Jamie try to take matters into his own hand(s)?

I want to know why in the season seven trailer Jamie is riding on a horse through fire and carnage. We’re approaching that point in the season.

9. Greyscale (last week: not ranked) – Congrats Samwell Tarly. You saved Jorah Mormont’s life by finding a cure for greyscale! Now Sam gets to transcribe old texts to avoid expulsion from the Citadel.

10. Theon Greyjoy (last week: not ranked) – Theon wouldn’t be alive if he had any honor.

However, notice how Euron didn’t turn Yara over to Cersei. Could Theon redeem himself by rescuing his sister, or would she refuse his rescue (like when Theon aka Reek refused to leave captivity from Ramsay Bolton)?

Not ranked this week: Arya Stark, the Hound, Davos Seaworth, Melisandre aka the Red Woman, Olenna Tyrell’s hat, Samwell Tarly, Lord Varys, the Iron Bank, the Unsullied

