‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 704 ‘The Spoils of War'

Meanwhile, Bronn (Jerome Flynn) is still at Jaime's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) side, rather than Tyrion's. (Photo: HBO)

Previously on Game of Thrones power rankings: The mother of dragons and the King of the North meet for the first time…Cersei’s ruthlessness returns as she enacts revenge on House Dorne… Bran Stark The Three-Eyed Raven returns to arrives at Winterfell…Jorah Mormont survives greyscale…RIP to Olenna Tyrell and her awesome hat.

Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers from the fourth episode of season seven of “Game of Thrones.”

That new game of thrones episode pic.twitter.com/Y4otfnQaPA — Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) August 7, 2017

1. Daenerys Targaryen (last week: No. 1) – “Game of Thrones” fans haven’t had a cliffhanger quite like Sunday night’s episode since Jon Snow died in the season five finale before the Lord of Light/Red Woman aka Melisandre brought him back from the dead at the start of season six.

Fans aren’t certain whether or not Jaime Lannister is dead from drowning after someone (probably Bronn) tackled him to avoid getting incinerated by Dany’s dragon.

Jaime’s body seemed pretty limp under water, plus his armor would weigh him down to prevent him from swimming up to the surface for air. It’s an important distinction, and a tremendous fire-and-ice parallel if Jaime is dead from drowning instead of getting engulfed in flames.

“Enough with the clever plans,” Daenery’s tells her advisers before the epic battle.

Dany wiped out a thin-spread Lannister army against the advice of Tyrion Lannister by using one of her dragons and her Dothraki forces.

The battle might have cost Dany one of her dragons (Drogon for the super fans reading these arbitrary rankings). At the very least, the dragon is wounded after Bronn shot it with a massive arrow.

2. Jon Snow (last week: No. 2) – The King of the North showed Daenerys a PowerPoint presentation a history of the use of dragonglass based on carvings that the children of the forest made in the substance.

The carvings indicate men once banded together to fight the common enemy of the White Walkers before splitting into different houses and kingdoms.

Jon also managed to get Dany to agree to help him fight against the White Walkers under the condition he bends the knee to her.

It’s the ultimate chess match between pride and survival for the King of the North and his people.

“If you use them {her dragons} to melt castles and to burn cities, you’re not different. You’re just more of the same,” Jon tells Dany ahead of the battle with the Lannister army.

Perhaps a compromise came about in two ways:

1. Dany only used one of her dragons in the battle.

2. She didn’t immediately go attack King’s Landing.

The show is approaching the point in the show where Jon and Dany realize they’re both Targaryens. Who knows if it influences what could be a budding romance too? Davos Seaworth sure seems to think so.

Related: Game of Thrones recap: Queen of the ashes

3. Cersei Lannister (last week: No. 3) – Cersei will be most ruthless if she finds out Jaime is actually dead, or she believes he is dead. She probably has one more ace up her sleeve if her time on the iron throne is coming to a close.

Cersei did manage to get back in the good graces of the Iron Bank assuming the gold from House Tyrell did successfully return to King’s Landing.

Give Cersei credit too, she’s managed to figure out the dragons’ kryptonite in her push for the development of massive crossbows.

4. Jaime Lannister (last week: No. 8) – Why would the show’s creators have Bronn tackle and save Jaime from the dragon’s fire blast if they didn’t want to keep the King Slayer around?

Can you imagine how much more alpha the Kingslayer would have been if he’d taken out Daenerys too? Remember, Jaime earned his nickname by backstabbing and killing Aerys Targaryen aka the Mad King.

Shooters shoot, and Jaime Lannister at least tried to kill Daenerys even against all odds.

Imagine how Tyrion Lannister felt overlooking the battle. Tyrion’s on Dany’s side, but Bronn used to serve as his main henchman and Jaime is his brother.

Jaime: We got dis.



Daenerys: Nah you're done, mate.



I've been waiting six seasons for this moment. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/w6pnyO6kfY — Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) August 7, 2017

Robert Baratheon: Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field

Jaime: Hold my beer#GameofThrones — Alexxus ⚯͛ (@ayyLEXXus) August 7, 2017

5. Stark trifecta (last week: not ranked) – Sansa, Bran and Arya are back at Winterfell for the first time since the show’s first season.

Here are two takeaways from the trio’s reunion:

1. Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven gives the Valyrian steel dagger to Arya. It’s the same blade an assassin tried to kill Bran with in the second episode of the show. Could Little Finger have been the one to pay for the assassin? Will Little Finger be mad Bran gave the dagger to Arya?

Along with dragonglass, Valyrian steel is one of the few substances that can kill White Walkers. I’d imagine the dagger helps Arya in a time of need.

Arya's new dagger is basically responsible for everything that's happened on #GameOfThrones so far https://t.co/aT8sIMhO1X pic.twitter.com/Z9LQdHWmPF — Mashable (@mashable) August 7, 2017

2. Arya and Sansa reunite for the first time at their father’s tomb.

Arya mentions how Ned Stark’s monument doesn’t even look like his face. Could Arya have taken her father’s face from his dead body to use it in her endeavors as an assassin using the voodoo of the Many-Faced God?

Imagine how mortified Cersei would be if Arya appeared before her as Ned Stark.

6. Bronn (last week: not ranked) – Give this man a castle!

Bronn saved Jaime’s life even if it was just for a few seconds.

Perhaps Dickon Tarly will take credit for saving Jaime even though it appears Bronn was the one who actually saved the day.

If Jaime Lannister is dead, how he dies is meaningful.

The show also had a great tribute to Bronn’s shooting ability in Sunday’s episode. Bronn took out Drogon (Dany’s dragon) with a giant crossbow. Remember, Bronn was also the one who shot the arrow that triggered the green wildfire in the Battle of Blackwater. It effectively wiped out Stannis Baratheon’s forces.

Here’s to hoping Bronn, the mercenary with some of the show’s wittiest lines, is still alive.

7. Epic sword sparring session between Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth (last week: not ranked) – Winterfell might have lousy guards, be short on men, supplies, etc., but House Stark has two of the finest swordsmen/swordswomen in all of Westeros.

8. Drogon (last week: not ranked) – Is Daenerys down to two dragons now? Will Drogon survive? Can the beast still do the same amount of damage after getting hit with a crossbow?

Drogon saves Dany's life as Jaime charged at her with a spear.

9. Meera Reed (last week: not ranked) – She’s one of the few characters that’s killed a White Walker.

Bran wouldn’t have survived without Reed’s help.

Reed’s brother Jojen and Hodor also died protecting Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven too. Fans might not see Reed’s character again on the show.

10. Theon Greyjoy (last week: No. 10) – Theon showed up at the shores of Dragonstone to seek help in what will likely become an attempt to rescue his sister Yara. It might be the only way Theon can redeem himself as a character.

Not ranked: Crazy Pirate Uncle Euron Greyjoy, Jorah Mormunt, Samwell Tarly, Missande, Lord Petyr Baelish aka Little Finger and Davos Seaworth.

Mark Bergin is a digital journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

© 2017 WTSP-TV