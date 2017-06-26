Maine woman, 97, lobsters three days a week

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SPRUCE HEAD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Ninety-seven-year-old Ginny Oliver still goes lobstering three days a week. She serves as "stern person" for her 75-year-old son Max.

"I used to take the boat at 8 years old and go get the guys who worked for my father," said the spry woman who was born on June 6, 1920. That means she turned 25 on D-Day.

She married and had four children. Her husband passed away 10 years ago.

Ginny keeps going and recommends that everyone does the same. "I have friends. Maybe they've lost their husbands. They don't do nothing. You've got to keep going."

Ginny finishes almost all her comments with a chuckle. She keeps a very positive attitude which means she's spread a lot of joy through her life.

